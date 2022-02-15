Gavin Wilson, aged 46 and living on Handsworth Road, says he sees drug dealing from his doorstep daily and has complained to the police so often that he has become a nuisance.

He has lived on the road for roughly 18 months and says that drug-related issues have been a problem there since he moved, and he is unaware of any police response to his complaints.

Gavin has a degenerative brain disease and was in hospital for several weeks last year – during which time he was clinically dead for several days. After returning home from hospital he found that his windows had been smashed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gavin said: “I have spoken to the police a lot, to the point where the other night they put the phone down on me. I have called on both the emergency and non-emergency number. I leave a message and no-one gets back to me.

"I said to the police why don’t you just drive around here, they must know about it. There are gangs of 40 kids plus. It is like a feral community.

“I am registered as a disabled adult. I was told I would be dead by Christmas, but I am still here. I am living on a knife-edge and I don’t need this.

“I see drug dealing going on every day. I have reported it and nothing is done. I can see it all from my doorstep. I am wheelchair bound and I have got to deal with this”

Gavin added that many residents have set up CCTV in their properties, filming out onto the street. Gavin had spoken to his lawyer about the problems along his street but was told that if the police are taking no action, there is very little than can be done.

He said: “It is like The Irishman. There needs to be more transparency in what the police are doing – it is Mickey Mouse policing.”