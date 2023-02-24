A Sheffield rapist has been jailed for 21 years for drugging and raping a 17-year-old girl, and then violently raping a woman.

Fazan Bahder, aged 34, of Erskine Crescent, Heeley, raped his first victim after meeting her at an off-licence, heard Sheffield Crown Court. He plied her with drugs, before raping her at his home. She was able to get out of the house and flag down two police officers who were out on patrol, and report the offence.

Bahder then met his second victim and invited her over to his house, before punching her and attempting to strangle her. He threatened to stab her, before raping her. The woman left the house and flagged down a police car. The officers in the car took her to hospital.

Bahder was arrested in October 2020 and denied all the offences, but he was later charged with two counts of rape, one count of oral rape, sexual assault by penetration, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Fazan Bahder, aged 34, of Erskine Crescent, Heeley, Sheffield has been jailed for two rapes

After a 10-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court, Bahder was found guilty of all the charges and today (Friday, February 24), he was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Stephanie Phoenix, the South Yorkshire Police officer who led the investigation, said after the sentencing: “Bahder forced himself on these women for his own gratification, using drugs and violence as a weapon. These women have had their lives turned upside down due to his actions, and I hope this sentence marks the beginning for them putting this awful ordeal behind them.

“No man should ever take advantage of a woman and it is our ongoing priority as a force that we will not tolerate this behaviour.

“If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse or violence, please know that it is not your fault. It is the offender who is to blame. Please report to us so we can support you, investigate and bring offenders to justice.