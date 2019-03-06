A father has been convicted at Worcester Crown Court of helping to launch an acid attack on his three-year-old son.

Jurors also convicted five men of involvement in the plot.

Worcester Crown Court

The 40-year-old father - who cannot be named to protect the identity of his son - was unanimously convicted by a jury after nine hours of deliberations at Worcester Crown Court.

Jurors also convicted co-conspirators Adam Cech, Jan Dudi, Norbert Pulko, Jabar Paktia, and Saied Hussini of plotting to spray sulphuric acid on the boy with intent to harm.

Deliberations are continuing for Martina Badiova, on trial alongside the men, who is facing the same charge.

By Press Association reporter