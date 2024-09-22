Father and son both jailed over riot at Rotherham hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A father and son are both behind bars over a riot at a Rotherham hotel last month.

Stephen Roughley, aged 45, was jailed this week for his part in the violent disorder in which police officers were attacked and asylum keepers and hotel workers feared for their lives as a baying mob gathered outside and tried to set the building on fire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Roughley | SYP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was the first Rotherham rioter to have been jailed for the role he played.

The teenager, from Barnsley Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, was filmed punching and kicking a South Yorkshire Police CCTV van as hundreds of people battled with officers. His fingerprints were found on the van.

He was also involved in ‘taunting the police’ with a group of men, before his attempts to use paving slabs he picked up from the pavement area as ‘missiles’ were thwarted by officers.

Roughley junior, who handed himnself in, was sentenced to two years and four months in youth custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was said in court that he had attended the riot with his dad and the judge who sentenced Roughley noted that the teen not supported by anyone in court, and suggested his father may not have been present due to fears of being arrested.

Kenzie Roughley | SYP

Kenzie’s dad, Stephen Roughley, showed no remorse when questioned by police officers about his behaviour at the riot.

He was seen throwing missiles at a police van and aggressively approaching officers.

He was identified through videos shared online, and when he was seen shouting at officers in a video shared on a national evening news bulletin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roughley senior, of Barnsley Road, Pontefract, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to violent disorder. .

The court heard Roughley initiated chants of "get them out" and made "disparaging remarks of a sexual nature to police officers" before throwing a missile at a police van.