Father and son both jailed over riot at Rotherham hotel
Stephen Roughley, aged 45, was jailed this week for his part in the violent disorder in which police officers were attacked and asylum keepers and hotel workers feared for their lives as a baying mob gathered outside and tried to set the building on fire.
He was the first Rotherham rioter to have been jailed for the role he played.
The teenager, from Barnsley Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, was filmed punching and kicking a South Yorkshire Police CCTV van as hundreds of people battled with officers. His fingerprints were found on the van.
He was also involved in ‘taunting the police’ with a group of men, before his attempts to use paving slabs he picked up from the pavement area as ‘missiles’ were thwarted by officers.
Roughley junior, who handed himnself in, was sentenced to two years and four months in youth custody.
It was said in court that he had attended the riot with his dad and the judge who sentenced Roughley noted that the teen not supported by anyone in court, and suggested his father may not have been present due to fears of being arrested.
Kenzie’s dad, Stephen Roughley, showed no remorse when questioned by police officers about his behaviour at the riot.
He was seen throwing missiles at a police van and aggressively approaching officers.
He was identified through videos shared online, and when he was seen shouting at officers in a video shared on a national evening news bulletin.
Roughley senior, of Barnsley Road, Pontefract, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to violent disorder. .
The court heard Roughley initiated chants of "get them out" and made "disparaging remarks of a sexual nature to police officers" before throwing a missile at a police van.