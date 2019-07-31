Fatally stabbed young Sheffield father knocked on doors to ask for help, court hears
A young father who was fatally stabbed on a Sheffield estate knocked on doors to ask for help in the moments before he died, a court has heard.
Sheffield Coroners’ Court heard how at around 10pm on July 21, emergency services were called to Piper Crescent in Southey following reports that a man had been stabbed.
Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, of Southey Green Road, was rushed to Northern General Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead at around 11pm.
My Bagshaw’s partner and the mother of his child Olivia Keeley, and his dad Daniel Cutts were in court to hear the inquest into his death opened by senior coroner Christopher Dorries.
Mr Dorries said the police investigation and crown court case would take precedence over his proceedings, and there may not be any need for there to be a formal inquest at all.
He added he should be able to release Mr Bagshaw’s body back to his family within 28 days.
Four people in total have been arrested so far in connection with Mr Bagshaw’s death.
Police say they are treating the murder as a ‘targeted attack’ but have so far refused to be drawn on any possible motives.
Scott Lee Winter, aged 39, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named because of his age, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday (July 30) charged with his murder.
Another 21-year-old man arrested on Monday (July 29) was released the following day on bail and a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault last week was later released under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1085 of 21 July 2019.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or speak to officers in the incident room direct on 01709 443507.