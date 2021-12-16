He also pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering by fitting some of the calves with castration rings at five months old, despite official guidance stating the rings should only be fitted within seven days of birth.

Simon Crosby, of Stone Moor Road, Sheffield, was fined £1,038 and ordered to pay £400 in costs plus a victim surcharge of £104 when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on December 1 and admitted nine animal welfare offences in total.

Sheffield Council’s animal health inspector visited the field off Manchester Road in Deepcar in September 2020, along with a vet from the Animal and Plant Health Agency, following a complaint about the conditions the animals were being kept in.

One of the calves being kept in the field in Deepcar, Sheffield, by Simon Crosby, who admitted nine animal welfare offences and was fined £1,038

The cattle were removed to a farm for their wellbeing and an investigation found half of the 16 calves brought to the field had died.