A man has been hospitalised after being assaulted on a city centre street, amid online claims the attack was carried out by a group of security guards.

Police were called to Fargate at 3am on Monday (May 5) to reports of two men having been attacked.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 2.56am on May 5, we were called to reports of an assault in Fargate, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a 22-year-old man and another man were assaulted. The 22-year-old was not injured.

“The other man suffered injuries and attended hospital but has since been discharged.”

A separate appeal on social media claims the incident on Fargate involved “three or four security guards”. It was said to have taken place close to the entrance to Orchard Square.

The ‘guards’ reportedly left the scene when one of the victims phoned the police.

The online appeal does not specify if the guards were connected to any particular premises in the city centre or linked to any other firm or business in the city.

One of the victims was taken to hospital with severe cuts and bruises to his face. He has since been discharged. The other victim was not injured.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 97 of May 5, 2025.