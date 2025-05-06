Fargate: Man hospitalised after city centre attack, amid claims it involved 'group of security guards'

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 12:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been hospitalised after being assaulted on a city centre street, amid online claims the attack was carried out by a group of security guards.

Police were called to Fargate at 3am on Monday (May 5) to reports of two men having been attacked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man was allegedly assaulted by a 'group of security guards' close to the entrance of Orchard Square on Fargate at 3am on May 5, 2025.A man was allegedly assaulted by a 'group of security guards' close to the entrance of Orchard Square on Fargate at 3am on May 5, 2025.
A man was allegedly assaulted by a 'group of security guards' close to the entrance of Orchard Square on Fargate at 3am on May 5, 2025. | Google Maps

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 2.56am on May 5, we were called to reports of an assault in Fargate, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a 22-year-old man and another man were assaulted. The 22-year-old was not injured.

“The other man suffered injuries and attended hospital but has since been discharged.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A separate appeal on social media claims the incident on Fargate involved “three or four security guards”. It was said to have taken place close to the entrance to Orchard Square.

The ‘guards’ reportedly left the scene when one of the victims phoned the police.

The online appeal does not specify if the guards were connected to any particular premises in the city centre or linked to any other firm or business in the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the victims was taken to hospital with severe cuts and bruises to his face. He has since been discharged. The other victim was not injured.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses to the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 97 of May 5, 2025.

Related topics:FargateSheffieldHospitalSocial media
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice