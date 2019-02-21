Family of ‘loveable’ Sheffield biker heartbroken after burglars steal sentimental jewellery

The family of a ‘loveable’ Sheffield motorcyclist killed in a crash say they have been left heartbroken after burglars raided their home and stole sentimental items.

Crooks broke into the Grenoside home of Aileen Dawes, whose son Andrew, known as Gus, died in a crash in August 2017, on Tuesday.

Mr Dawes' mum Aileen and sister Kelly. Picture: Chris Etchells.

Mr Dawes’ sister Kelly said they stole a signet ring, which he had adapted, along with a gold chain and raided through his bedroom, which she said the family had still not been able to ‘face’ sorthing through.

Kelly, 34, said: “They have come through the gardens to the rear of the house and they have broken the window in the porch and managed to get the door open.

“My mum has got a Border Collie dog and they shoved that into the living room and closed the baby gate before going upstairs and raiding through everything.

Andrew Dawes.

“Every jewellery box and all the warbrobes and drawers have been ransacked. They’ve been through all of Gus’ stuff that we haven’t been able to face and they got away with some stuff we bought for his 21st birthday.”

Mr Dawes was involved in a crash on Rivelin Road on August 27, 2017 and died in hospital two weeks later at the age of just 39.

At his inquest in September 2018, assistant coroner Tanyka Rawden said despite hearing from medical experts, accident investigators and police officers she was unable to determine was caused him to crash.

Kelly, who lives in the house on Cinder Hill Lane with her mum and two-year-old daughter Chloe, said along with Mr Dawes’ ring and chain, the burglars also stole jewellery belonging to his late father, who died in 2013.

She added: “My mum is absolutely heartbroken. As a family we have not had much luck over the last few years, we lost Gus and 10 weeks after that, we lost my uncle and then I lost my job.

“Then to top it all off just as we thought we might be able to face sorting through his stuff we found out we had been burgled.”

Kelly said they had ‘no idea’ why someone would target their home and pleaded for the ‘sentimental’ items to be returned.

She added: “The stuff they have taken is not worth much at all to anybody else but it’s the sentimental value.”

Speaking after the inquest, Mr Dawes’ brother, Craig, thanked ‘everyone who tried to help along the way’.

He said: “Gus’ motto was always that he was here for a good time, not a long time. He was a loveable rogue.”

Hundreds of riders from across the country joined a procession at Mr Dawes’ funeral in September 2017.

Anyone with any information about the incident, which happened some time between 3.30pm until 7pm, should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.