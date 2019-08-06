Family ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Sheffield man
A family are said to be growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for a missing Sheffield man.
By Dan Hayes
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 07:17
Mark Kilham, aged 51, was last seen at around 8.45am on Monday morning (August 5) leaving his home on Birley Moor Road.
He is described as being of a large build and having grey hair. He was wearing a blue jumper, black jeans and dark trainers.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
If you have seen Mark or know where he is please contact 101 quoting incident number 758 of 5 August.