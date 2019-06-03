Family 'concerned' over missing Rotherham man
The family of a missing Rotherham man are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
By Dan Hayes
Monday, 03 June, 2019, 14:44
Kevin Webb, 61, was last seen leaving his home address in Swinton at 8:15pm yesterday evening (Sunday, June 2).
His family haven’t seen or heard from him since and are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Kevin is described as being between 5ft 10 and 5ft 11in tall, of slim to medium build with short blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing glasses, a black t-shirt, blue jeans, a grey jumper and grey trainers.
If you’ve seen Kevin or can help officers trace him, please call 101 quoting incident number 121 of June 3.