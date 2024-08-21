Faces of the 29 men convicted or sentenced over the Rotherham riots so far

4 . Trevor Lloyd: Jailed for three years after admitting violent disorder

A 49-year-old man who was part of a mob that stormed a hotel housing asylum seekers during rioting in Rotherham has been jailed for three years. Father-of-three Trevor Lloyd filmed on a phone as the Holiday Inn Express was breached on Sunday August 4 and then followed a group of men in to the building through a smashed-in fire door, a judge was told. Sheffield Crown Court was shown TikTok footage of the crowd breaking in to the hotel, bringing items including furniture and fire extinguishers outside and then throwing them at a line of police officers holding riot shields who were forced to retreat by the barrage. The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC – who has already sentenced several people in connection with the Rotherham incident – said this was the “worst footage I have seen”. Judge Richardson told him the hotel residents and staff “would have been terrified” when the mob smashed their way into the hotel building. The judge said: “I have seen the footage of what occurred. It was frightening and alarming even to watch in the court room. It must have been utterly terrifying for those present, including the police officers.” Richard Adams, defending, said his client had gone to the area to go shopping at the Aldi supermarket next to the hotel but “he made the foolish error of deciding to go and have a look” at the disorder. Lloyd, of Oak Avenue, Rotherham, admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing. | SYP