2 . Lee Grant: Serial rapist jailed for 19 years over horror attacks which 'ruined' one victim's life

A Doncaster man convicted of 10 sexual offences, including the rape of a child, has been jailed. Lee Grant, aged 45, of Junction Road, Stainforth, pleaded not guilty to an array of offences, including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault on a girl, prompting a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this year. A jury found him guilty of 10 of the 11 offences he was charged with and after being remanded in custody, Grant has now been sentenced for his crimes. The offences he was convicted of include two counts of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15, five counts of sexually assaulting a woman, one count of raping a woman and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14. Some of the offences were non-recent, having taking place between 1993 and 1995 and in the early 2000s, with others taking place within the past five years. The bravery of one of Grant's victims in telling police about his crimes led to other victims coming forward. It led to a lengthy and complex investigation which has now resulted in Grant being jailed for 19 years. | SYP