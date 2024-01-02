Faces of 19 men jailed over gun crime at Sheffield Crown Court in 2023

2 . Akaash Iqbal; Zaheer Ahmed; Mohammed Maroof; Awais Ahmed; Qamar Nain: Gang linked to shootings on homes, dog and cars in Sheffield in string of attacks jailed for 25 years total

Akaash Iqbal; Zaheer Ahmed; Mohammed Maroof; Awais Ahmed; Qamar Nain: Gang linked to shootings on homes, dog and cars in Sheffield in string of attacks jailed for 25 years total Five Sheffield gang members responsible for arming gunmen behind a string of shootings in Sheffield have been jailed for a total of 25 years. Appearing at Sheffield Crown Court in August 2023, the defendants were each sentenced for offences relating to a number of shootings in the city, including one where a dog was critically injured and had to be put down. The first shooting was reported in July 2020, when police were called to Abbeydale Road after numerous calls reporting shots being fired. There, they found a dog had suffered serious gunshot injuries. Its injuries were sadly unsurvivable and the dog had to be put down. In August 2020, officers recovered a viable, loaded handgun that had been discarded in a bush on Lumley Street in Sheffield. Later that month, officers received reports that a house on Madehurst Gardens had been shot at, causing damage to the windows. Defendants are pictured clockwise from left: Akaash Iqbal; Zaheer Ahmed; Mohammed Maroof; Awais Ahmed; Qamar Nain. Mohammed Maroof, 27, of HMP Lindholme, was sentenced to a further 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of ammunition without a certificate. He is already serving a prison sentence after being convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm in earlier legal proceedings, in relation to the handgun that was recovered in August 2020. Awais Ahmed, 23, of HMP Marshgate, was sentenced to five years in prison after entering a guilty plea to possession of a prohibited firearm. Zaheer Ahmed, 26, of Derby Street, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of ammunition without a certificate in an earlier hearing. He was sentenced to four years and three months in prison. A fourth defendant, Qamar Nain, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm and one count of possession of ammunition when prohibited. Nain, of St Stephen’s Road, Rotherham, was sentenced to six years in prison. A fifth man, 24-year-old Akaash Iqbal, was also sentenced in court. In an earlier court hearing, Iqbal, of Fraser Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of ammunition without a certificate and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis). He was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison.