As many as 15 police cars, at least four ambulances and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance are thought to have responded to what emergency services are describing as a major incident at a house in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, near Hartley Brook Primary School, at about 7.30am.

Scene of a major Police incident.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed six children have been taken to hospital and two people are under arrest.

Shocked residents have been describing what they saw at the scene this morning.

A mum-of-one said: "I have been told there were a couple of kids in bandages being put into ambulances.

Scene of a major Police incident.

"There was a police officer cradling a baby outside the house - the baby seemed to be okay.”

She added that a group of people had told her they saw “a man and a woman coming out of the house in handcuffs and taken away in a police car.”

The Star understands a man and woman aged in their late 30s to early 40s have been arrested.

The children are believed to be a mixture of boys and girls aged between a few-months-old to teenage.

The age and description of the arrested people and the ages and gender of the children has not yet been confirmed by police.

Although the children were taken to hospital, the force has not stated whether or not they were injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police remain at the scene this afternoon and officers were spotted going in and out of a property.

Quite a few residents said they know the people who live in the house police are searching but did not know them well enough to talk to.

Resident Aaron Brynskill, aged 29, said: “It was ram packed and cordoned off and you were just curious to know what happened, and we still don’t know what happened now.

“But you don’t expect to see it happen on your road.”

Another woman added: “I don’t know what has gone off but it is heartbreaking. I just hope those children are alright.”

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said they were called out to “reports of concerns for safety at a property.”

The force added: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Yorkshire Air Ambulance have attended and transported six children to hospital. Two people are under arrest.

“There will be a significant police presence at the scene throughout the day as officers continue enquiries.

“A cordon is in place and buses are being diverted from the area. This incident is ongoing and further updates will be provided in due course.”