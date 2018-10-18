“Extreme concern” for welfare of missing Doncaster teenager

Police say they are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of a Doncaster teenager who has been missing from home for four days.

Jessica Gubb, 14, was last seen in Mexborough at around 11.25pm on Sunday, October 14.

Jessica Gubb.

Officers are concentrating their efforts to find her on the Rotherham area and asked anyone with any information to contact them.

PC Gary Castledine said: “We are growing extremely concerned for Jessica’s welfare and are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen or spoken to her over the last few days.

“There have been two confirmed sightings of Jessica since she was reported missing, the first was on Tuesday afternoon (October 16), on Ridgeway in East Herringthorpe, the second was Wednesday teatime (October 17) – when she was seen sat on a bench, alone, on Rawmarsh Hill.”

PC Castledine added: “I would urge any members of the public to think about whether they have seen Jessica over the last few days, has she approached you? Have you seen her on public transport? If you have any information please contact us.

“We believe she is wearing a grey Hugo Boss jumper, black leggings and black trainers.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident numbr 1038 of October 14.