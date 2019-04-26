Extra police drafted in to ensure Blades game is ‘remembered for the right reasons’

Extra police officers will be on duty in Sheffield tomorrow with a win for Sheffield United leaving the team on the cusp of promotion to the Premier League.

With a sell out crowd expected at Bramall Lane, police chiefs have drafted in extra officers to work around the ground before, during and after the game against Ipswich Town.

They will also be deployed to the city centre afterwards and areas popular with fans.

Sheffield's District Commander Stuart Barton said the game should be a showcase for Sheffield.

"There will be an increased police presence in Sheffield to keep people safe and we just want people to go to the game to enjoy the occasion, have fun and look after each other.

"We would urge people to enjoy the occasion and use this to showcase Sheffield as it is a huge occasion with a team from the city so close to the Premier League.

"The game will be televised and we want it to be remembered for the right reasons."

