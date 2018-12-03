Everything we know so far after man asks Sheffield schoolchildren for contact details 

Parents have spoken of their horror after their children told them a man approached them and asked for their names and contact details.

Here is everything we know so far:

Hartley Brook Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google.

- A man reportedly asked children for their names, contact numbers and addresses as they made their way to a Sheffield school this morning.

- Concerned mum Tamara Cross said her daughter Georgina, 12, was approached by a man outside a row of shops on Hartley Brook Road, Shiregreen, at around 7.30am on Monday.

- She said the Ecclesfield School pupil had told her the man asked for a her name and address before she ran home.

- Ms Cross said the man was wearing a red cap and had a grey beard and was in blue five-door car.

- Another parent also said her daughter was approached by the man but she ran off before he spoke to her.

- The Star has contacted Ecclesfield School and South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.