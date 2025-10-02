Officers are currently on the scene of an active cordon in the Grimesthrope area, which is believed to be a shooting.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for confirmation and further information.

It comes after two shootings on Tuesday, September 30, which resulted in damage to property in one incident and a 32-year-old’s death in the other.

So we’ve gathered all the information from the past three days to help people understand what’s currently going on across Sheffield.

