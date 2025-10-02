Everything we know about Sheffield shootings as police at the scene of third major incident this week

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 13:23 BST

Communities in Sheffield have been rocked once again as police are called to the scene of a third major incident this week.

Officers are currently on the scene of an active cordon in the Grimesthrope area, which is believed to be a shooting.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for confirmation and further information.

It comes after two shootings on Tuesday, September 30, which resulted in damage to property in one incident and a 32-year-old’s death in the other.

So we’ve gathered all the information from the past three days to help people understand what’s currently going on across Sheffield.

Police have been called to three major incidents in as many days. Here's everything we know.

1. Sheffield

Police have been called to three major incidents in as many days. Here's everything we know. | NW

Today (October 2), police have been spotted at the scene of the third major incident in as many days.

2. Wensley Court

Today (October 2), police have been spotted at the scene of the third major incident in as many days. | S70 Media

Residents have told The Star that they believe this latest incident to be a shooting, however South Yorkshire Police have yet to confirm

3. Wensley Court

Residents have told The Star that they believe this latest incident to be a shooting, however South Yorkshire Police have yet to confirm | S70 Media

CSI have been spotted at the scene, with a cordon remaining in place near the Grimesthorpe area.

4. Wensley Court

CSI have been spotted at the scene, with a cordon remaining in place near the Grimesthorpe area. | S70 Media

