Officers are currently on the scene of an active cordon in the Grimesthrope area, which is believed to be a shooting.
Sign up for our newsletter today, where we bring you all of the breaking news and recent stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for confirmation and further information.
It comes after two shootings on Tuesday, September 30, which resulted in damage to property in one incident and a 32-year-old’s death in the other.
So we’ve gathered all the information from the past three days to help people understand what’s currently going on across Sheffield.