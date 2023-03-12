As Sheffield communities are left in shock over two shootings in the space of a fortnight, here are the details of every gun discharge we have reported on over the last year – one of which caused the death of a 21-year-old.

The most recent shooting took place at Teynham Road, near Shirecliffe on Wednesday, March 8, when a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the incident. Police were called to the scene at around 7.13pm.

Officers said the boy was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, where he remains in a stable condition.

They say the investigation is ‘continuing at pace’ to identify those responsible and a heightened police presence has been seen in the area, as officers continue with enquiries.

The scenes of some of the Sheffield shootings that police have been called to over the last year

South Yorkshire Police has now released the details of another shooting which took place on Springvale Walk, Upperthorpe just over a week earlier on Tuesday, February 28.

The force revealed there was a ‘reported firearms discharge’ in the Springvale Walk area of Upperthorpe.

No injuries were reported but a police probe into the incident led to the arrest of two suspects – men aged 21 and 47, who were help on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before being bailed.

The Star has now reported on three shootings this year, which means the equivalent of one shooting per month has happened on the streets of Sheffield in 2023.

South Yorkshire Police previously told The Star that the force had responded to what Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy described as a ‘slight increase’ in firearms discharges in early 2021 by setting up an ‘armed crime team’.

Det Supt Murphy said the operation was predicated on the ‘increase in violence and firearms discharges which predominantly do link to the drugs trade’ and organised crime groups, and has so far resulted in the conviction of more than 27 criminals.

Following the latest shocking incident, here a list of every incident of gun-related violence The Star has reported on since the beginning of 2022:

Wednesday, March 8, 2023: Boy, 15, shot in the leg

Tuesday, February 28: Firearm discharged in Upperthorpe

South Yorkshire Police said: “Two people have been arrested in connection with a reported firearms discharge in Sheffield last month.

“Police were called at 6.08pm on Tuesday, February 28 following reports that shots had been fired in the Springvale Walk area of the city. Nobody was injured during the incident.

“Two men, aged 47 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.”

Both have been bailed pending further enquiries,” the force added.

“Our Armed Crime Team are continuing their investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact us,” police said.

Call 101 and quote incident number 838 of February 28.

Thursday, January 26, 2023: Two shootings on Sheffield streets within 13 minutes of each other

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called at 8pm on Thursday, January 26, 2023 to a report of shots fired at the Sugar Xpress takeaway on Firth Park Road in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.

Around 13 minutes later, officers were called to another report of shots fired at a vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, on Machon Bank, Nether Edge which was left damaged.

A spokesperson for the force said ‘no-one was injured in either incident’

Anyone who may have witnessed anything, has any dashcam footage or may have seen anything suspicious is asked to contact police using their live chat or online portal, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 877 of January 26, 2023.

Monday, August 8, 2022: Man shot on Beaumont Mews, Manor

Emergency services were called to Beaumont Mews, in the Manor area, at around 2.40pm on Monday, August 8, 2022, to reports of an assault. They found a 45-year-old man with a suspected gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Gareth Houlden, aged 43, of Beaumont Mews, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and possession of a firearm.

John Smedley, then aged 44, of Manor Park Crescent, is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

Luke Duncan, then aged 29, of Chesterfield Road, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm.

All appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 11, 2022. Their case is due to be heard at Sheffield Crown Court later this year.

Sunday, July 24, 2022: Shooting on Rotherham Road, Killamarsh

Police launched an investigation after gunshots were heard near Rotherham Road in Killamarsh in the early hours of Sunday, July 24, 2022. Derbyshire Police were called to the area at around 1.50am on Sunday, July 24, after members of the public reported hearing gunshots 25 minutes earlier.

Officers want to hear from motorist with dashcams or residents with private CCTV. Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

Friday, July 15, 2022: White Thorns Drive, Batemoor

Violence flared on White Thorns Drive in Batemoor, Sheffield, on the evening of Friday, July 15, 2022, with police called to the scene at around 7pm after receiving reports that a man had been shot. The force subsequently confirmed that two men had been injured during the incident, one of whom suffered ‘life-altering injuries’.

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 853 of July 15, 2022.

Friday, April 22, 2022: Shots fired at Cumberland Head Hotel on High Street, Beighton

A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said at the time: “An investigation is underway after a reported firearm discharge in Beighton, Sheffield, on Friday, April 22, 2022.

“At 6.35pm, callers reported that shots had been fired towards the Cumberland Head Hotel on High Street. There was damage caused to the windows which was consistent with a firearm being discharged. Nobody was injured. “Detectives are now carrying out numerous enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, in order to identify and trace the offenders and the vehicle involved.”

Thursday, March 18, 2022: Driver shot at while travelling near to junction of Boston Street and London Road in Highfield

A man was reportedly shot while he was driving a black Kia Rio at the junction of London Road and Boston Street at around 2.30pm on Thursday, March 18, 2022. He then drove to the car park of Waitrose off St Mary’s Gate, where he called 999 and was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers arrested a 36-year-old London man who was detained in Essex. Call police on 101 quoting incident number 528 of March 18, 2022.

Tuesday, March 22, 2022: Man shot dead at Burngreave car wash

Lamar Leroy Griffiths was sat in his friend’s car at the Diamond hand car wash in Burngreave on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 when a gun was fired at the BMW. Bullets penetrated the windscreen and 21-year-old Lamar was fatally wounded. Nobody has been charged yet over the shooting.

Lamar’s mum, Monique Bate, said he was on his way to visit his grandmother on the day of the attack and was not the intended target of the bullet which claimed his life.

Monday, February 7, 2022: 20-year-old man shot on Ecclesall Road

Police were called to Ecclesall Road at around 1.40am on Monday, February 7, 2022 to reports that a 20-year-old man had been shot.

The man is believed to have been travelling down the road in a black Lamborghini, when shots were fired towards the vehicle. He is understood to have fled the scene, travelling towards Whirlow, and arrived at Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow, a short time later where he got out of the Lamborghini and got into a white Rolls Royce, which had two others in the vehicle.