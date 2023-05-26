As police launch a murder investigation into the death of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in a Sheffield suburb last night, here are the details of every incident of knife violence The Star has reported on over the last year.

The main road running through Crookes – also called Crookes – is still cordoned off by police between The Ball pub and Sainsbury’s this morning, following a fatal stabbing on the road last night (Thursday, May 25, 2023).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, in connection with the teenager’s death.

Reports suggest the deadly altercation took place outside Domino’s on the road at around 7.30pm, and an air ambulance was seen to land at Crookes Cemetery.

The scene in Crookes following a fatal stabbing on the road last night (Thursday, May 25, 2023)

Crookes is the latest Sheffield community to have been left in shock, following 21 incidents of knife violence that The Star has reported on since May 2022, seven of which have sadly proved fatal.

Thursday, May 25, 2023: Teenager dies after stabbing in Crookes

A murder investigation has been launched by South Yorkshire Police (SYP) following a fatal assault in the Crookes area of Sheffield on the evening of Thursday, May 25, 2023.

In a statement released by the force in the hours following the incident, a SYP spokesperson said: “A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager died following an assault in Crookes, Sheffield this evening (Thursday 25 May).

Police on Carver Street back in September 2022 after a man was stabbed in his neck

“There are a high number of uniformed officers in the area carrying out initial enquiries, and a number of road closures and cordons remain in place.

“Two men are in custody after being detained on suspicion of murder.”

Monday, May 8, 2023: 19-year-old man dies after being stabbed on Sheffield estate

Two boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Adam Abdul-Basit, who died after being stabbed while on Smelter Wood Drive, Stradbroke on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The scene in Terrey Road, Totley, after Bryan and Mary Andrews were fatally stabbed at their family home on the morning of November 27, 2022

They both appeared at Sheffield Crown Court in front of The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The defendants, both of whom were dressed in pale grey tracksuits, spoke only to confirm their names.

Pleas were not entered during the brief hearing, and both defendants were remanded into custody until their next appearance at the court, which has been scheduled for August 2023.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called out to the incident on Smelter Wood Drive at around 1pm on Monday, May 8, after receiving reports that a man had been assaulted.

Upon arrival, Mr Abdul-Basit was found with critical injuries, and despite the best efforts of medical professionals he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monday, May 8, 2023: Police seal off part of Sheffield estate after stabbing and reports of man with chainsaw

At around 1.30pm on Monday May 8, 2023 a report was received of a man having been seen in the Westfield area with a weapon, believed to have been a chainsaw.

Later the force was informed that a man had arrived at hospital with a suspected stab wound to his leg. He has since been released from hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said: “A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of affray and remain in police custody.

“A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and section 18 wounding; he also remains in police custody.

The scene near to the Moorfoot building in Sheffield city centre, following a stabbing on July 24, 2022

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anybody with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 445 of May 8.

Sunday, February 5, 2023: Teenager injured in stabbing on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre

A 19-year-old was injured in an incident on Carver Street in the early hours of Sunday, February 5, 2023. South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were deployed at 4.11am. The force said there had been an altercation and the teen was 'chased by an unknown group of men' and was subsequently stabbed. “The victim was taken to hospital and his injuries have not been deemed life threatening or altering.”

Carver Street is one of the busiest streets in Sheffield city centre most nights and particularly at weekends because of the number of bars and clubs on the short stretch between West Street with Division Street.

Saturday, January 21, 2023: Man stabbed in attempted car-jacking in Darnall

Officers were called to the Staniforth Road area of Darnall at around 7.30pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to reports that a man had been stabbed.

It was reported that the man was travelling in his vehicle when he was approached by two men who demanded that he got out of his car and hand over the car keys.

When he refused to hand over the keys, the man was attacked, receiving a stab wound to his torso and hand. The suspects then fled the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim was transported to hospital by ambulance, where his injuries were deemed to be non-life changing or threatening.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 761 of January 21.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.

Sunday, December 4, 2022: Man, 27, suffers serious stab injuries during incident at Olive Grove sports and social club

Police were called to a report of a disturbance at the Olive Grove sports and social club on Heeley Bank Road, which happened at just after midnight on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Officers say when they got there, a 27-year-old man had been found with serious stab injuries, and was taken to hospital. He was treated for his wounds and has since been discharged. They said a 30-year-old man was also found to have suffered serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

Three men, aged 31, 30 and 28-years-old, were arrested in connection with the incident, on suspicion of section 18 assault.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quoting incident number three of December 4, 2022.

Sunday, November 27, 2022: Beloved couple fatally stabbed at their family home in Totley

Bryan and Mary Andrews were found critically injured in their home in Terrey Road, Totley, on the morning of November 27, 2022. The couple died a short time later. Shortly afterwards, officers arrested and charged the couple’s son, 51-year-old James Andrews, of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, with their murder.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that the cause of death for both Mr and Mrs Andrews has been determined to be ‘stab wounds,’ following post-mortem examinations. James Andrews, who is also known as Duncan, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on November 29, 2022 and at Sheffield Crown Court the following day. He has been remanded in custody until his next court hearing.

Thursday, September 29, 2022: Man, 26, stabbed to death in Arundel Gate

Reece Radford was just 26-years-old when he suffered a fatal stab wound through his chest and heart, during an altercation that took place on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of September 29, 2022. He died less than a week later on October 4, 2022.

Louis James, aged 47, of Strathmore Grove, at Wath-upon-Dearne, near Rotherham, and Dereck Owusu, aged 39, of Manor Lane, Sheffield were found guilty of Mr Radford’s murder on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 following a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on May 4, 2023, Judge Sarah Wright sentenced the pair to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 25 years for James, and 15 years for Owusu.

Saturday, September 24, 2022: Man in his 20s stabbed in the neck during incident on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre

The incident took place in a car park on Carver Street at around 12.30am on Saturday, September 24, 2022 and South Yorkshire Police received reports of ‘a group fighting,’ a spokesperson for the force said.

They added: “Officers attended and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his neck. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“Officers are continuing with their enquiries today. Anybody with information should contact the police on 101 quoting incident 23 of September 24, 2022.”

Monday, September 19, 2022: Man and boy stabbed following incident in which violence flared and a BB gun was used

Shocked residents woke up on the morning of Tuesday, September 20 to the sight of a police cordon and scene of crime officers near garages on Landseer Close, near Gleadless, after the incident, which was reported to officers at around 11.30pm on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Police said a boy, aged 14, and a man, suffered injuries consistent with a stabbing, and a BB gun was fired at a house as violence flared in the street.

It is understood the older victim, who residents say has been released from hospital after having his injuries treated, works as a chef.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 982 of September 19, 2022.

Tuesday August 30, 2022: Woman and girl stabbed during incident on Manor

Police say that emergency services were called out to Harborough Way, Manor, at 12.04am on Tuesday August 30, 2022 to reports of an ongoing domestic incident between three people. A 40-year-old woman was taken to hospital with multiple stab sounds and a head injury. A 15-year-old girl was also found with stab wounds and a head injury.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following the incident.

Anyone who has any information is being asked to contact offices via live chat, South Yorkshire Police’s online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 4 of August 30, 2022.

Tuesday, July 26, 2022: 13-year-old girl stabbed in Hillsborough Park

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement they were called at around 9pm on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 to reports that a 13-year-old girl had been stabbed in Hillsborough Park.

Officers attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering a stab wound to her abdomen. A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following the incident.

Sunday, July 24, 2022: Man stabbed during early-morning altercation on Bishop Street, Sheffield city centre

Emergency services were called at around 7.25am on Sunday, July 24, 2022, following reports that a man had been injured in an altercation on Bishop Street, in Sheffield city centre. A 23-year-old man had his arm treated for what may have been a slash wound, and a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 for wounding. Witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 314 of July 24, 2022.

Thursday, July 14, 2022: Man stabbed in incident on the Wicker, near Sheffield city centre

Emergency services were called on Thursday, July 14, at around 7.35pm to reports a man had been injured in the Wicker area of the city. A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with suspected knife wounds.

Sunday, June 5, 2022: Woman, aged 47, dies after suffering multiple stab wounds

Saira Ali, aged 47, was found seriously injured with multiple stab wounds, predominantly to her chest and neck, at her home on Cromford Street, Highfield, Sheffield, in the early hours of Sunday, June 5, 2022. During Ms Ali's inquest in November 2022, Sheffield Coroners' Court was told that Ms Ali’s husband, Vahid Kabiri, had been the one to raise the alarm, and in a call to the police at around 3.10am, was recorded as saying: “I did a murder, can you come and arrest me please?”

Giving evidence, Detective Constable Lisa Glover, the investigating officer, told Sheffield Coroners’ Court that when the operator asked Kabiri, 43, who he had murdered he stated “my wife,” adding that he had killed her using a knife.

Emergency services arrived on the scene a short time after the call, but despite the best efforts of medics – both at the scene and at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital – Ms Ali was pronounced dead shortly after 4am. Following a post-mortem examination, Pathologist, Dr Naomi Carter, concluded that Ms Ali’s cause of death was ‘stab wounds to the neck and chest’.

Kabiri was found hanged in his cell at HMP Doncaster on July 1, 2022. Det Con Glover said Kabiri is believed to have taken his own life.

Thursday, May 12, 2022: 34-year-old chef found dead in Manor Fields Park

Carlo Giannini was found dead in Manor Fields Park in the early hours of May 12, 2022. The 34-year-old chef is believed to have died from a single stab wound, according to the findings from a post-mortem examination.

Two teenagers were arrested and questioned shortly after the death of Mr Giannini, an Italian national, but no-one has ever been charged with his murder.

An extensive police sweep of Manor Fields Park off City Road was carried out over three days last month, between February 13 and 15, 2023, and a spokesperson for the force confirmed the activity was related to the ongoing investigation into Mr Giannini’s murder.

Wednesday, May 11, 2022: Man suffers stab wounds during Fox Hill altercation

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force was contacted at 8am on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to inform them of a reported stabbing on Wilcox Road in Fox Hill. The spokesperson said officers attended and found a man in his 20s ‘with what appeared to be stab wounds being treated by ambulance staff’. He was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Two people, a man aged 26 and a 19-year-old woman, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Call police quoting incident number 166 of May 11.

Thursday, May 5, 2022: Abbeydale Road attacker stabs man in the forehead with knife

South Yorkshire Police said the 21-year-old was standing outside Moo Lab on Abbeydale Road when he was called over by a man close to a black Audi. As the victim approached the man, he was stabbed in his forehead with a knife. The attacker fled in the direction of Sheffield city centre in a silver taxi. The stabbing occurred at around 8.45pm on Thursday, May 5, and the culprit is described as being Asian, around 5ft 10ins tall and of a stocky build. He was wearing black clothing at the time. Call 101 and quote crime reference number 14/84160/22.

Sunday, May 1, 2022: Woman on electric scooter stabbed during incident in Sheffield park

A woman was assaulted and possibly stabbed by a group of three men, during an incident in a Sheffield park off Gleadless Road on Sunday, May 1, 2022. A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At about 5.30pm, the victim was riding her electric scooter through the park when it is reported that three men wearing hoodies pushed her to the floor. The three men were then disturbed by a passer-by and ran off.

“When she got home, the woman noticed she had received what looks like a slash wound to her leg which may have been caused by a knife.”

Call police on 101, quoting incident number 684 of May 1, 2022.