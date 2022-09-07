Every E-fit issued by South Yorkshire Police so far this year for crimes such as robbery and flashing
These are believed to be the faces of a number of a men wanted across South Yorkshire in connection with serious crimes.
South Yorkshire Police has issued a number of identikit ‘E-fit’ photos in 2022 as part of their appeals for information over a range of serious incidents.
The include a pair of serial flashers, a man wanted over an unprovoked assault and another man over a sexual assault.
If you have any information that could help identify the suspects pictured below, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote the incident number attached to each image below.
Information can also be passed on using SYP’s online portal, which includes a chat option.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.