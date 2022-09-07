South Yorkshire Police has issued a number of identikit ‘E-fit’ photos in 2022 as part of their appeals for information over a range of serious incidents.

The include a pair of serial flashers, a man wanted over an unprovoked assault and another man over a sexual assault.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects pictured below, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote the incident number attached to each image below.

Information can also be passed on using SYP’s online portal, which includes a chat option.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

E-fits released by South Yorkshire Police in 2022 Police have released a number of E-fit images in 2022 of men wanted in connection with crimes.

Alleged sexual assault in Phoenix Park This is the face of a man who police believe carried out a sexual assault on a teenage girl, at Phoenix Park, Thurnscoe, at around 6pm on June 22. The police incident number is 821 of June 22.

Alleged flasher in Sharrow A police search is under way for a flasher who exposed himself to a passing woman on Wolseley Road, Sharrow, on May 8. Incident number 276 of May 8.

Alleged sexual assault in Rotherham The man pictured was topless when he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman going for a jog on Fenton Road, in Rotherham, on August 23, 2021. The image was released in May 2022. Incident number is 14/129619/21.