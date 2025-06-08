A man has been arrested near a popular Sheffield park after police were called out over reports of a man with a gun.

Residents described seeing armed officers in the area after police were sent to the scene close to Endcliffe Park yesterday, with a police aircraft also sent to the incident.

Officers were in the area from just after 3pm, carrying out a search before making an arrest.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “On Saturday (June 7) at 2.50pm we received reports of a man with a firearm on Sharrow Vale Road, in Sheffield.

“Officers attended and following a search of the area, which was supported by the National Police Air Service, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs and possession of a firearm with intent.

“He remains in custody.

“No firearm was recovered from the scene.

“We would like to thank members of the public who were in the area at the time who helped locate the man.”