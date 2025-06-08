Endcliffe Park: Police sent to scene after reports of man with a gun near popular Sheffield park

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Jun 2025, 07:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been arrested near a popular Sheffield park after police were called out over reports of a man with a gun.

Residents described seeing armed officers in the area after police were sent to the scene close to Endcliffe Park yesterday, with a police aircraft also sent to the incident.

Officers were in the area from just after 3pm, carrying out a search before making an arrest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “On Saturday (June 7) at 2.50pm we received reports of a man with a firearm on Sharrow Vale Road, in Sheffield.

“Officers attended and following a search of the area, which was supported by the National Police Air Service, a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs and possession of a firearm with intent.

“He remains in custody.

“No firearm was recovered from the scene.

“We would like to thank members of the public who were in the area at the time who helped locate the man.”

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

If you’d like toeceive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Related topics:Endcliffe ParkSouth Yorkshire PoliceResidentsPoliceDrugs
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice