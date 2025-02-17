Endcliffe Park: Man, 61, denies charges of 'outraging public decency' in Sheffield park
A 61-year-old man has pleaded not guilty over two alleged incidents of outraging public decency in a Sheffield park.
Patrick Stratford, of Rustlings Road, appeared at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court today (February 17, 2025), after being charged with two counts of committing, or conspiring to commit, an act outraging public decency.
Stratford, aged 61, pleaded not guilty to both counts.
He will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court for trial on September 15, 2025.