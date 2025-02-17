Endcliffe Park: Man, 61, denies charges of 'outraging public decency' in Sheffield park

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 13:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 61-year-old man has pleaded not guilty over two alleged incidents of outraging public decency in a Sheffield park.

Patrick Stratford, of Rustlings Road, appeared at Sheffield Magistrate’s Court today (February 17, 2025), after being charged with two counts of committing, or conspiring to commit, an act outraging public decency.

Stratford, aged 61, pleaded not guilty to both counts.

He will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court for trial on September 15, 2025.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffield park
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice