Endcliffe Park: Man flees Sheffield park after being spotted performing lewd act
Officers were called to an unspecified area of Endcliffe Park at around 9.36am today, Friday, November 15, after a resident phoned 999.
However, a post on the Friends of Sheffield S11 Facebook group claims the man was spotted close to Riverdale Road.
The man then reportedly fled the area.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called today... to reports of a man committing a lewd act.
“The man is believed to have fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of officers.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police online or via 101. Please quote incident number 222 of November 15 when you get in touch.”