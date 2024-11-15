Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police were called after a man was spotted performing a lewd act in a Sheffield park this morning.

Officers were called to an unspecified area of Endcliffe Park at around 9.36am today, Friday, November 15, after a resident phoned 999.

A man was spotted performing a lewd act at around 9.36am in Endcliffe Park in Sheffield today (November 15), who then reportedly fled in the direction of Riverdale Road. | Google Maps

However, a post on the Friends of Sheffield S11 Facebook group claims the man was spotted close to Riverdale Road.

The man then reportedly fled the area.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We were called today... to reports of a man committing a lewd act.

“The man is believed to have fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information can contact police online or via 101. Please quote incident number 222 of November 15 when you get in touch.”