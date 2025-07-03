Emmett Carr Lane, Renishaw: Two cars set alight in midnight arson attack in village near Sheffield
Derbyshire Police were called in to investigate in the early hours of Thursday, June 26, after the attack on the vehicles on Emmett Carr Lane, Renishaw, near Eckington.
The incident has sparked an appeal from Derbyshire Constabulary.
Police described two vehicles being deliberately set alight, and said in a statement: “The incident occurred between 12.10am and 12.30am on Thursday June 26 2025.
Would you like to read more articles like this? Sign up to The Star’s daily newsletter today and receive the latest news sent direct to your inbox
“Two vehicles were reported to have been deliberately set on fire, causing significant damage.
“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time. “
They are asking anyone who saw the incident or has footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact Derbyshire Police quoting the incident number 25000370612.