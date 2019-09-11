Emmerdale sack actor Asan N’jie after ‘attacking’ Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas
Emmerdale have reportedly sacked Asan N’jIe after the actor ‘attacked’ Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas.
Asan N'jie is reported to have sworn and thrown punches at Lomas, 44, following the ceremony on Monday at the Hilton Park Lane in Mayfair, London.
N'jie, who had been nominated for the best newcomer gong, was ejected from the event by security staff following the incident.
A spokesperson for Emmerdale told the Sun: ““Emmerdale suspended Asan N'Jie yesterday pending further investigation into an incident at a central London hotel on Monday night.
“ITV executives have met with him this morning and as a consequence Asan's contract has been terminated with immediate effect.”
N'jie was nominated for a storyline in which his character Ellis Chapman was stabbed, but lost out to EastEnders' Kara-Leah Fernandes.
Hollyoaks star Lomas played village villain Warren Fox on and off for more than a decade in the Channel 4 soap.
He also played Jake Stone on rival soap EastEnders from 2013 to 2014, and in 2017 he was the runner-up in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV.
Danny Dyer won the TV Choice Award for best soap actor for the second year running while fellow EastEnder Fernandes picked up the best soap actress award.
Jed Mercurio made his mark at the annual awards ceremony as Line Of Duty sealed best drama and Bodyguard was named best new drama.