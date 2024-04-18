Emma Wilmot: Rotherham woman who allowed drugs to be stashed at her home is sentenced with dealer Dale Banks

She is now paying the price
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 18th Apr 2024, 13:52 BST
A woman who allowed drugs to be stashed at her home has been sentenced.

Emma Wilmot allowed her home to be used in the supply of cannabisEmma Wilmot allowed her home to be used in the supply of cannabis
On April 27, 2023, police officers from South Yorkshire Police’s armed crime team raided a property in Bridgewater Way, Ravenfield, Rotherham, where roughly 20kg of cannabis was seized, with a street value of £100,000.

Emma Wilmot, aged 30, of Bridgewater Way, pleaded guilty to permitting premises to be used for the supply of cannabis and has been sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation sessions.

Drug dealer Dale BanksDrug dealer Dale Banks
Dale Banks, 37, from Rufford Road, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply.

Dale Banks and Emma Wilmot have been sentenced over e £100,000 cannabis stashDale Banks and Emma Wilmot have been sentenced over e £100,000 cannabis stash
He had been on remand since April 27, 2023, and was jailed for a further 18 months on top of the time already served behind bars.

Detective Constable Jennifer Guest, from the armed crime team, said: “I am pleased both defendants pleaded guilty, and I am pleased with the positive outcome.

“Illegal drugs have a devastating impact on our community and we will not tolerate it in South Yorkshire.”

