Emma Wilmot: Rotherham woman who allowed drugs to be stashed at her home is sentenced with dealer Dale Banks
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman who allowed drugs to be stashed at her home has been sentenced.
On April 27, 2023, police officers from South Yorkshire Police’s armed crime team raided a property in Bridgewater Way, Ravenfield, Rotherham, where roughly 20kg of cannabis was seized, with a street value of £100,000.
Emma Wilmot, aged 30, of Bridgewater Way, pleaded guilty to permitting premises to be used for the supply of cannabis and has been sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to attend 15 rehabilitation sessions.
Dale Banks, 37, from Rufford Road, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply.
He had been on remand since April 27, 2023, and was jailed for a further 18 months on top of the time already served behind bars.
Detective Constable Jennifer Guest, from the armed crime team, said: “I am pleased both defendants pleaded guilty, and I am pleased with the positive outcome.
“Illegal drugs have a devastating impact on our community and we will not tolerate it in South Yorkshire.”