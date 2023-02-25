Arsonists left two cars blazing on a Sheffield street after an attack in the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters were sent to the scene after the blaze was reported in the early hours, with police also called out 10 minutes later because of the nature of the fire. A fire engine from Elm Lane fire station attended the incident, on Emerson Crescent, Sheffield, after being called out at 12.20am on Friday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said they were contacted by the fire brigade to be told at 12.30am that a car had been set alight on the street. A spokesman said :”It is thought that the fire was started deliberately and spread to another vehicle, damaging them both. An investigation is underway and enquiries are ongoing.”

South Yorshire Fire and Rescue dealt with a total of 3,945 arson attacks in 2020, with 787 in Sheffield, 989 in Barnsley, 1,053 in Rotherham and 1,116 in Doncaster.