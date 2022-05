Eyewitnesses said there has been a heavy police presence on Prince’s Crescent, Edlington.

A resident said at least three police cars and two ambulances are currently on the scene.

There have been reports of a shooting, but the nature of the incident has yet to be confirmed.

Prince's Crescent in Edlington has been cordoned off following a major incident. Picture by Alisha Jade.