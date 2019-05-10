Police officers, paramedics and firefighters were deployed to a Sheffield street this morning following concerns for the welfare of a man.

They were called to Moorbank Road, Lodge Moor, at around 11am after concerns were raised for the safety of a man in a house in the street.

Emergency services were deployed to a Sheffield street over concerns for the welfare of a man this morning

South Yorkshire Police said the incident has since been resolved and the man is now ‘safe and well’.

