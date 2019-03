Police are dealing with a major incident in Doncaster town centre.

Emergency services were called to High Street at around 9pm on Wednesday.

High Street, Doncaster. Picture: Google.

An eyewitness said the front of a shop had been damaged and around police six cars were at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said a cannabis farm had been destroyed by police.

He said there were a large number of officers on the scene.

More to follow.