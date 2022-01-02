South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were both called out at around 11pm last night to St Edwin’s Close, Dunscroft, Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police today declined to give further details of the incident. It is not known if the coroner has been informed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said this morning they would not comment on the incident because it was now being treated as a non-suspicious death.