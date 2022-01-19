Emergency services at scene of police incident in Handsworth, Sheffield
Emergency services have been deployed to a Sheffield suburb due to an ongoing police incident this morning.
At least three police vehicles and one ambulance could be spotted on the side of Handsworth Road, Handsworth, heading towards Main Road, Darnall.
Although traffic was flowing slowly past the activity, there did not appear to be any blocked roads.
Police officers could also be seen talking to a member of the public.
The nature of the incident is currently unknown, but South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.