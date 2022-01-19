Emergency services at scene of police incident in Handsworth, Sheffield

Emergency services have been deployed to a Sheffield suburb due to an ongoing police incident this morning.

By Rahmah Ghazali
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 9:14 am

At least three police vehicles and one ambulance could be spotted on the side of Handsworth Road, Handsworth, heading towards Main Road, Darnall.

Although traffic was flowing slowly past the activity, there did not appear to be any blocked roads.

Police officers could also be seen talking to a member of the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The ongoing police incident on Handsworth Road heading towards Main Road in Darnall.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown, but South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information.