He received a life sentence and was initially sent to Wetherby Young Offender Institute in West Yorkshire.

But just two months after being sentenced and ordered to spend a least 16 years behind bars, he stabbed a prison officer.

Wiley, now aged 19 and formerly of Mason Lathe Road, Shiregeen, had extra time added onto his sentence yesterday.

Emar Wiley (L) and Lewis Bagshaw (R) with his partner,Olivia, and son, Carter

Here is everything known about the killer:

WHO IS EMAR WILEY?

- Wiley is a Sheffield criminal who killed dad-of-one Lewis Bagshaw on the Southey estate in Sheffield in July 2019.

HOW DID EMAR WILEY KILL LEWIS BAGSHAW?

- He stabbed Lewis twice in his chest in an attack on Piper Crescent. Lewis collapsed and died a short time later.

WHY DID EMAR WILEY TARGET LEWIS BAGSHAW?

- Wiley had attacked Lewis’s dad two months earlier and left him with a fractured skull. When Wiley and Lewis’s paths crossed, there was a confrontation and violence flared. Wiley chased Lewis and plunged a knife into him.

WHEN WAS EMAR WILEY CONVICTED OF MURDER AND WHAT SENTENCE DID HE GET?

Wiley was convicted after a trial in July 2020 and received a life sentence. He was ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years behind bars.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Wiley was a drug dealer, who once boasted that he sold £7,500 worth a day.

WHO WAS LEWIS BAGSHAW?

Lewis was 21 years old, in a loving relationship with his partner Olivia and they were parents to their son, Carter, who was just one at the time of the murder.

Olivia has previously said that she will fight for Wiley to die behind bars “an old man”.

“How can it be fair that when he is in his 30s he gets his freedom back and is able to carry on as though this never happened? It is wrong,” Olivia said.

“He killed somebody in the prime of their life with the world at his feet.”

WHY WAS EMAR WILEY BACK AT COURT THIS WEEK?

WHAT NEW SENTENCE DID EMAR WILEY GET?

He was jailed for 32 months, to serve on top of his life sentence, after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

WHAT DID THE JUDGE IN THE CASE SAY?

Judge Andrew Stubbs branded Wiley “dangerous”.

He said: “I am absolutely satisfied that you are a dangerous young man.