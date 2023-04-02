News you can trust since 1887
Eleven arrested and seven children saved in South Yorkshire police operation targeting sexual predators

South Yorkshire Police arrested 11 and ‘safeguarded’ seven children in an operation led by the Internet Sexual Offences Team.​​​​​​​

By David Walsh
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 13:23 BST

Officers said they executed 13 search warrants in four days and seized 139 devices which will be ‘forensically examined’ by the Digital Forensic Unit. The suspects were bailed with conditions aimed at safeguarding vulnerable persons.

A force spokesperson said: “The intensification week has seen the Internet Sexual Offences Team team working with multiple departments from across the force as well as partner agencies to execute 13 search warrants in four days across all our districts. This was a fantastic example of multiple departments working together and utilising their skills and expertise to protect the most vulnerable. The results of this week have safeguarded numerous vulnerable persons across the force area. A total of 11 suspects were arrested and bailed with conditions to safeguard vulnerable persons, seven children were safeguarded, and 139 devices were seized."

Officers said they executed 13 search warrants in four days and seized 139 devices, which will be ‘forensically examined’ by the Digital Forensic Unit for evidence.
