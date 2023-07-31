The individuals involved are yet to be identified.

Two E-scooter riders are being hunted by the police after a collision with a child at a fun run.

Police received reports at around 9:15am on July 30 that there had been a collision at the event at Locke Park in Barnsley.

The individuals, said to have been riding an electric scooter, were reported to have left the scene after the collision.

Officers received further calls stating that the child had suffered minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.