Police probe launched after young child hit by electric scooter at Barnsley fun run in Locke Park

The individuals involved are yet to be identified.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:42 BST

Two E-scooter riders are being hunted by the police after a collision with a child at a fun run.

Police received reports at around 9:15am on July 30 that there had been a collision at the event at Locke Park in Barnsley.

The individuals, said to have been riding an electric scooter, were reported to have left the scene after the collision.

Officers received further calls stating that the child had suffered minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved.

You can pass information to South Yorkshire Police via their online live chat, online portal, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 295 of July 30.

Related topics:BarnsleyPoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceE-scooters