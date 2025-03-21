Eldon Street: Police cordon off busy street after death of man as investigation is launched

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:01 BST

A police cordon is in place on a busy street following the death of a man this morning.

Officers were deployed to Eldon Street, Barnsley, after being alerted to an injured man by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Police are in Barnsley town centre following the death of a man this morning

Officers were called shortly before midnight.

Despite the best efforts of medics, the man died at the scene.

A cordon remains in place while officers make enquiries to establish the cause of the man’s injuries.

There are CCTV cameras in the area.

South Yorkshire Polie said: “We were called shortly before midnight yesterday by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, who were responding to an injured man in Barnsley.

“Despite the best efforts of first responders, the man sadly died on Eldon Street.

“A scene remains in place while officers make enquiries as to the cause of his injuries.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or online, quoting incident number 1164 of March 20, 2025.

