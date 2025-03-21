Eldon Street: Police cordon off busy street after death of man as investigation is launched
Officers were deployed to Eldon Street, Barnsley, after being alerted to an injured man by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
Officers were called shortly before midnight.
Despite the best efforts of medics, the man died at the scene.
A cordon remains in place while officers make enquiries to establish the cause of the man’s injuries.
There are CCTV cameras in the area.
Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or online, quoting incident number 1164 of March 20, 2025.