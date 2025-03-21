A police cordon is in place on a busy street following the death of a man this morning.

Officers were deployed to Eldon Street, Barnsley, after being alerted to an injured man by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Officers were called shortly before midnight.

Despite the best efforts of medics, the man died at the scene.

A cordon remains in place while officers make enquiries to establish the cause of the man’s injuries.

There are CCTV cameras in the area.

South Yorkshire Polie said: “We were called shortly before midnight yesterday by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, who were responding to an injured man in Barnsley.

“Despite the best efforts of first responders, the man sadly died on Eldon Street.

“A scene remains in place while officers make enquiries as to the cause of his injuries.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or online, quoting incident number 1164 of March 20, 2025.