Elderly lady mugged in Barnsley alleyway
An elderly lady was subjected to a terrifying mugging in an alleyway in Barnsley.
Friday, 27th September 2019, 14:30 pm
The 70-year-old victim was walking through an alleyway off Kingsway in Mapplewell at 11.40pm on Saturday, September 21, when she was attacked.
A man approached her and following a brief struggle, stole her handbag. The man then pushed her to the floor before running off with the bag containing almost £400 in cash.
The suspect is described as having a slim build and is about 5ft 3ins tall.
“Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is being urged to call 101 quoting incident reference number 1094 of the 21 September 2019.
“Alternatively information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”