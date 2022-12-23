An eighth drug-dealing gang member has been sentenced following an undercover police operation cracked a ‘ring-and-bring’ phone system involving heroin and crack cocaine.

Sheffield Crown Court originally heard on December 20, how an undercover police operation had brought eight members of a street drug-dealing gang to justice and four of them were given custodial sentences for their roles in the commercial enterprise.

South Yorkshire Police officers had infiltrated the drugs phone line dealing scheme known as the ‘Zack Line’ and arranged to buy either heroin or cocaine from the gang which operated with phone handlers, drivers and dealers between February and October, 2021.

The four jailed gang members who were sentenced on December 20 included: Ryan Rossini, aged 28, of Kirkby View, near Gleadless Townend, Sheffield; Jordan Chambers, aged 26, of Park Grange Rise, near Arbourthorne, Sheffield; Joe Dalton, aged 27, of Frith Close, at Hollins End, Sheffield; and Jason Bell, now aged 53, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

Three other defendants, Latrell Brown, Delima Williamson, and Joseph Mottershead, who had been involved with the drug-dealing gang were spared from custody with community orders or suspended prison sentences.

And on December 21, a further defendant Daniel Fenlon, aged 49, of Blackstock Road, Gleadless, Sheffield, was sentenced to 21 months of custody suspended for 24 months with a six-month curfew after he had been poorly when his co-defendants were previously sentenced.

Judge Kirstie Watson had told the defendants: “The impact and supply of class A drugs impacts people’s lives. Your own lives have been blighted by them. It’s clear for all to see the devastating impact that drugs have.”

Prosecuting barrister Stephen Grattage explained the Zack Line operated around Heeley, Manor and Arbourthorne on a ‘ring-and-bring basis’ with customers calling a telephone number and arranging to meet a gang member who would supply the order. The court heard undercover officers used the Zack Line and met with gang members who used cars and drivers to meet customers buying heroin or cocaine.

South Yorkshire Police Supt Ian Proffitt stated that such drug-dealer lines have seen an increase in violence with shootings and stabbings driven by the supply of drugs.

Fenlon had pleaded guilty to supplying heroin with co-defendant Brown, and to supplying crack cocaine with Brown after Fenlon had operated as a driver while Brown had been supplying the drugs on these two occasions.

Mr Grattage said Ryan Rossini had a leading role and made exchanges between March to September 2021, using and directing different drivers, vehicles and runners, and Judge Watson added that Rossini had been involved in the supply of drugs on 16 separate occasions. Rossini had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of heroin and was sentenced to six years of custody.

Chambers who had also operated the Zack Line had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of heroin, producing cannabis, possessing cannabis and possessing criminal property in the form of cash and was sentenced to six years of custody.

Dalton who had a leading role had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and to being concerned in the supply of heroin and was sentenced to six years of custody. Bell who had a significant role as a driver in the operation had pleaded guilty to possessing heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and to being concerned in the supply of heroin was sentenced to four years and three months of custody.

Brown, aged 20, of Victoria Road, Beighton, Sheffield, had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine, and to handling a stolen goods and was sentenced to a 24 month community order with a Rehabilitation Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Williamson, aged 54, of Cricketers Walk, Park Hill, Sheffield, had pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin with Rossini during June, 2021 and she was sentenced to a 24 month community order with a Rehabilitation Requirement and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. Mottershead, aged 19, formerly of St Aidan’s Avenue, at Norfolk Park, Sheffield, had pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on August, 21, 2021; being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine on August 21, 2021; being concerned in the supply of heroin on October 15, 2021; being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine on October 15, 2021; possessing cocaine with intent to supply to another from February 3, 2022 and to possessing heroin with intent to supply to another from February 3, 2022.

Mottershead was sentenced to 24 months of custody suspended for 24 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. The court heard Rossini had become involved after he became addicted to class A drugs, Dalton had a pitiful background with poor schooling, Chambers’ offending had been motivated by money and Brown had been very badly beaten and he started using cannabis and got involved with a bad crowd.