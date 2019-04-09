Have your say

Eight men have appeared in court to deny a series of historic child sex allegations.

The men appeared at Sheffield Crown Court earlier today charged with 15 historical offences, including rape, on a number of occasions from March 2010.

All the defendants, from Sheffield, entered not guilty pleas to all charges.

Usman Din, 34, of Seaton Crescent, Manor, is charged with three counts of rape between March 2010 and March 2011.

He is also accused of trafficking the teenager within the UK for the purposes of sexual exploitation.

Jasim Mohammed, 36, of Maxwell Way, Burgreave, is charged with three counts of raping the girl between March 2010 and December 2012.

Farhad Mirzae, 29, of Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley, is accused of two counts of rape between March 2010 and December 2011.

Saman Mohammed, 40, of Fox Street, Burngrevae; Kawan Ahmed, 29, of Margate Drive, Grimesthorpe; Shangar Ibrahimi, 29, of no fixed abode, Tony Juone, 60, of Pitt Lane, Manor Top and Nzar Anwar, 39, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall, each face one charge of rape on dates ranging between March 2010 and May 2011.

Anwar is also accused of conspiring to pervert the course of justice with a ninth man – Saba Mohammad, 40, of Faranden Road – by trying to get the girl to withdraw her evidence.

The defendants were granted bail and will go on trial at Sheffield Crown Court on January 6.

Peter Hampton, prosecuting, said two men did not attend a magistrates' court hearing last month and are currently wanted.

Kamaran Mahmoodi, 39, of Walkley Road, Walkley and Soran Ali Karim, 43, of Greenland Drive, Darnall, each face one count of rape.