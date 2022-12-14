News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Eight more properties for victims of domestic abuse “in the pipeline” in Rotherham

Eight new properties for Rotherham residents fleeing domestic abuse are in the pipeline, according to an annual report.

By Danielle Andrews
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 1:58pm

Currently, Rotherham Council oversees 23 properties for domestic abuse victims, which are all occupied.

The victims and children living in the properties receive specialist support from domestic abuse officers, and a report from the Safer Rotherham Partnership states that there are “eight more properties in the pipeline, helping victims and their children find solace and independence in a space they feel safe and supported.”

Hide Ad

It adds that reports of domestic abuse in the borough have increased this year, likely due to the ending of Covid lockdown restrictions, “giving more freedom to victims to report.”

Most Popular
Currently, Rotherham Council oversees 23 properties for domestic abuse victims, which are all occupied.
Hide Ad

In the last year, the service has referred 3,039 victims to support services, which 1,533 accepted.

“Work is continuing on the re-design of the council in-house domestic abuse service which will support victims with more complex needs,” adds the report.