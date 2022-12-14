Eight more properties for victims of domestic abuse “in the pipeline” in Rotherham

Currently, Rotherham Council oversees 23 properties for domestic abuse victims, which are all occupied.
The victims and children living in the properties receive specialist support from domestic abuse officers, and a report from the Safer Rotherham Partnership states that there are “eight more properties in the pipeline, helping victims and their children find solace and independence in a space they feel safe and supported.”
It adds that reports of domestic abuse in the borough have increased this year, likely due to the ending of Covid lockdown restrictions, “giving more freedom to victims to report.”
In the last year, the service has referred 3,039 victims to support services, which 1,533 accepted.
“Work is continuing on the re-design of the council in-house domestic abuse service which will support victims with more complex needs,” adds the report.