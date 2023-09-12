Eevie missing girl: Police search mounted for 14-year-old missing from Barnsley
A police search has been mounted for a teenage girl from South Yorkshire who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eevie, aged 14, from Barnsley, was last seen leaving her home address in Brierley at around 3pm on Sunday, September 10, and has not been since or heard from since.
She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black long sleeved top.
Eevie has long brown hair and is known to frequent the Royston and Brierly areas of Barnsley.
Anyone with information to help police find Eevie, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 567 of September 10, 2023.