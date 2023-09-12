News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Drunk man left railway worker 'traumatised' after groping her on train
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder

Eevie missing girl: Police search mounted for 14-year-old missing from Barnsley

A police search has been mounted for a teenage girl from South Yorkshire who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday.
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 12th Sep 2023, 06:03 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 06:03 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Eevie, aged 14, from Barnsley, was last seen leaving her home address in Brierley at around 3pm on Sunday, September 10, and has not been since or heard from since.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black long sleeved top.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eevie has long brown hair and is known to frequent the Royston and Brierly areas of Barnsley.

Anyone with information to help police find Eevie, should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 567 of September 10, 2023.