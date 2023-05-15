Police have raided a house in Sheffield for drugs – and this was the scene after they forced their way into the property.

South Yorkshire Police’s south east neighbourhood policing team in Sheffield got a warrant from a court to raid the house on Edge Well Crescent, Fox Hill.

A spokesman said the drugs-related raid was carried out last week. They added: “The warrant, executed on Edge Well Crescent resulted in a 30-year-old male being interviewed in relation to possession with intent to supply.”

Pictures released by officers show the scene after officers had forced their way into the property, with the white front door smashed in two as part of the operation.

Picture shows the scene on Edge Well Crescent Fox Hill after a police raid

Officers who carried out the operation have not stated what was found inside the property.

It is the latest house to be raided by police looking for drugs in the city.