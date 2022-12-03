News you can trust since 1887
Eckington Way Sheffield: 15-year-old seriously injured following hit-and-run in Waterthorpe

A 15-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sheffield yesterday, say South Yorkshire Police in a new appeal.

By Harry Harrison
46 minutes ago - 1 min read

It is reported there was a collision between the boy and a car at around 6.20pm yesterday evening (December 2). The car involved in believe to have initially stopped before leaving the scene before emergency services arrived.

South Yorkshire Police are looking to hear from anyone who may hold information about the incident, which took place on Eckington Way in Waterthorpe, Sheffield.

If you saw the incident or know the car that was involved, contact South Yorkshire Police on their online portal, live webchat, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 735 of December 2, 2022.

