Eckington Way Sheffield: 15-year-old seriously injured following hit-and-run in Waterthorpe
A 15-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sheffield yesterday, say South Yorkshire Police in a new appeal.
It is reported there was a collision between the boy and a car at around 6.20pm yesterday evening (December 2). The car involved in believe to have initially stopped before leaving the scene before emergency services arrived.
South Yorkshire Police are looking to hear from anyone who may hold information about the incident, which took place on Eckington Way in Waterthorpe, Sheffield.