It is reported there was a collision between the boy and a car at around 6.20pm yesterday evening (December 2). The car involved in believe to have initially stopped before leaving the scene before emergency services arrived.

South Yorkshire Police are looking to hear from anyone who may hold information about the incident, which took place on Eckington Way in Waterthorpe, Sheffield.

If you saw the incident or know the car that was involved, contact South Yorkshire Police on their online portal, live webchat, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 735 of December 2, 2022.