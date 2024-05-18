Ecclesfield Sheffield: Inside cannabis farm as police raid property in city suburb
A man was interviewed under caution after officers uncovered the plants, police said today, Saturday, May 18.
Officers executed a drugs warrant at the address in Ecclesfield, where they found the plants growing, on Tuesday, May 14.
South Yorkshire Police said: “One male in his 40s was interviewed under caution and reported for the offences.”