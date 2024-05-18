Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 40s has been interviewed under caution

This photo shows the inside of a cannabis farm which was raided by police in Sheffield.

Inside a cannabis farm in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, which was uncovered by police

A man was interviewed under caution after officers uncovered the plants, police said today, Saturday, May 18.

Officers executed a drugs warrant at the address in Ecclesfield, where they found the plants growing, on Tuesday, May 14.