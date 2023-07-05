The four individuals pictured here may 'hold important information' about an incident at a Sheffield shopping precinct, in which a group of men reportedly punched a woman and damaged her car.

The incident took place at the Berkeley Precinct on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield at around 10.50pm on Sunday, June 3, after a couple in their 20s were approached by six unknown men, as they were parked outside Tesco.

Launching a public appeal for information today (Wednesday, July 5), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "It is believed that a man approached the couple’s vehicle and kicked the wing mirror.

"The couple got out of their car, and it is alleged the woman was punched in the face, causing minor injuries.

Do you recognise the man pictured? He is one of four individuals police want to speak to as part of an investigation into an assault and criminal damage incident

"Officers are keen to speak to the individuals pictured in these CCTV stills as they may hold important information about the incident.

This is the second of four individuals police want to identify

"Do you recognise them?"

Can you help police identify this man?

Anyone who can help, is asked to report information online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1184 of June 3, 2023.

This is the fourth and final individual police want to identify

You can access the force's online services here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

