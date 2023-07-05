The incident took place at the Berkeley Precinct on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield at around 10.50pm on Sunday, June 3, after a couple in their 20s were approached by six unknown men, as they were parked outside Tesco.
Launching a public appeal for information today (Wednesday, July 5), a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "It is believed that a man approached the couple’s vehicle and kicked the wing mirror.
"The couple got out of their car, and it is alleged the woman was punched in the face, causing minor injuries.
"Officers are keen to speak to the individuals pictured in these CCTV stills as they may hold important information about the incident.
"Do you recognise them?"
Anyone who can help, is asked to report information online, via live chat, or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1184 of June 3, 2023.
You can access the force's online services here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers- www.crimstoppers.org.uk or by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.