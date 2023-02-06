A man had to be taken to hospital after violence broke out outside a convenience store on a Sheffield street.

The man was attacked outside the 7 Hills convenience store on Ecclesall Road, in an incident which saw him punched to the ground after being approached by a group of men at night.

Police are investigating the attack and have now issued pictures taken from closed circuit television cameras to try to identify two people they want to speak to.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Officers in Sheffield have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault. It is reported that on December 10, 2022, at 10.40pm, a group of men were stood outside 7 Hills convenience store in Ecclesall Road, Sharrow, when they approached the victim.

A man has had to be taken to hospital after violence broke out outside a convenience store on Ecclesall Road. Police want to speak to this man.

“Two men from the group are then believed to have punched the victim, a 28-year-old man, causing him to fall on the floor. The suspects left the scene on foot. The victim suffered injuries to his face and leg, which required surgery.”

Officers say enquiries are ongoing but that they are keen to identify the men in the pictures as they may be able to assist them with enquiries, and want to hear from anyone who recognises them

You can contact officers via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 961 of 10 December 2022 when you get in touch.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or complete an anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

