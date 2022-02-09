Ecclesall Road shooting: Gunman who fired at Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce still on the loose
A gunman who opened fire at a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce in Sheffield remains on the run today.
South Yorkshire Police said the two cars were travelling along Ecclesall Road in the early hours of Monday when they were shot at.
A 20-year-old man in the Lamborghini was shot in his chest in the gun attack and taken to hospital, where he remained last night, in a serious condition.
Read More
Nobody in the Rolls-Royce was hurt.
Following the shooting, the Lamborghini was driven to Whirlowdale Road, Whirlow, where it was abandoned and the injured man got into the Rolls-Royce and was driven to Sheffield Rugby Club, where the alarm was raised.
Both the Lamborghini ad Rolls-Royce were damaged in the shooting.
Both Ecclesall Road and Whirlowdale Road were sealed off on Monday while police officers and forensic experts worked at both scenes.
Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, who is leading the police probe, said: “I know how distressing and worrying this incident will be for the local community and that of the wider Sheffield community.
“Please know that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place this morning that led to a man being seriously injured.
“I’d also like to encourage anyone with information to come forward and report to police. No matter how small you think your information is, it could prove vital in our investigation.
“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Do you know who might be involved?