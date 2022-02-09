South Yorkshire Police said the two cars were travelling along Ecclesall Road in the early hours of Monday when they were shot at.

A 20-year-old man in the Lamborghini was shot in his chest in the gun attack and taken to hospital, where he remained last night, in a serious condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce were both shot at as they were travelling along Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in the early hours of Monday

Nobody in the Rolls-Royce was hurt.

Both the Lamborghini ad Rolls-Royce were damaged in the shooting.

Both Ecclesall Road and Whirlowdale Road were sealed off on Monday while police officers and forensic experts worked at both scenes.

Detective Superintendent Paul Murphy, who is leading the police probe, said: “I know how distressing and worrying this incident will be for the local community and that of the wider Sheffield community.

“Please know that our investigation continues at pace and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the exact circumstances of what took place this morning that led to a man being seriously injured.

“I’d also like to encourage anyone with information to come forward and report to police. No matter how small you think your information is, it could prove vital in our investigation.