Traders on two high-profile main roads in Sheffield have welcomed suggestions that a council ‘Red Lines’ bus plan with parking bans might be in jeopardy as they call for it to be completely scrapped.

Sheffield City Council has proposed rolling out London-style ‘Red Routes’ with bus lanes operating from 7am to 7pm on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road, while banning all other vehicles from stopping, parking, waiting or loading.

Council Deputy Leader Julie Grocutt, who is co-chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee, previously stated that buses along Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road were experiencing delays and unreliable journey times due to congestion and transport changes were needed to support the growing city.

However, traders, concerned parties and a dental practice have raised objections that such a plan would devastate businesses, create problems for those with mobility difficulties and affect health care for those around Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road.

Pictured is Ecclesall Road, between Banner Cross and Hunters Bar, in Sheffield.

And they have now welcomed a comment from Sheffield Labour Councillor Mazher Iqbal – co-chair of the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee – that the proposed Red Lines routes do not have Labour’s support at this present time and he told businesses that the matter was coming ‘off the table’ following consultations with worried businesses at a meeting on Monday.

The issue will now go to the council’s Transport, Regeneration and Climate Change Policy Committee on March 16 with a final decision expected in the summer.

Postmaster Nasar Raoof, of Banner Cross Post Office, on Ecclesall Road, said: “Everyone has shared the same concerns. I have not met anyone in support of the plan.

“We want it completely scrapping. It should never have been allowed to even make its way onto the table,” he said.

Pictured is Andy Grice, of the The Dark Horse micropub, on Ecclesall Road, who opposed Sheffield City Council's Red Lines scheme.

He added: “We were only just picking ourselves up and recovering after the impact of Covid and it was one of the most challenging trading periods ever and in the midst of that we were dealing with a bunch of people who are economically uneducated announcing this plan which was absolutely foolish.”

Mr Raoof and others’ objections to the Red Lines scheme included: fears the plan would seriously deter customers from the concerned areas and dramatically reduce footfall; disabled and vulnerable customers would be forced to keep away and lose vital services; and that the removal of parking would affect deliveries so badly businesses would collapse. Other traders have also publicly criticised the plan which they fear will be devastating for business.

Cllr Iqbal said businesses at the Monday meeting had expressed fears over the proposals to improve bus times along these roads and that could include 12-hour bus lanes with parking restrictions enforced by the use of red lines and traffic cameras.

Principal Dentist Richard Brogden, of LWT Dental Care, on Ecclesall Road, near Hunters Bar, Sheffield, has submitted a six-page letter of objection to Sheffield City Council outlining LWT’s opposition complete with a map and charts featuring patent numbers, ages and commuting distances.

LWT Dental Care dentists, left to right, Russell Taylor, Andy Tootell and Richard Brogden, feared the proposed Sheffield City Council 'Red Route' bus scheme parking ban outside their practice on Ecclesall Road would create serious care difficulties for their patients.

Mr Brogden fears the plan’s extensive parking bans could have catastrophic affects on patient access to health care impacting many outlying areas around Ecclesall Road including Greystones and Sharrow Vale.

Both Mr Raoof and Mr Brogden have organised a petition with Abbeydale Road Traders Association which they have been preparing to present to the council.

They all feel there is scope for discussion about compromised plans to reduce congestion and improve the environment but they should revolve more around people using cleaner vehicles, better bus services, re-routing delivery vehicles, and encouraging those, who are able-bodied, to cycle.

Mr Raoof said: “The real climate concern is that the council needs to sit down with businesses and create platforms and have that discussion together.”

Pictured is Abbeydale Road, courtesy of Google, which had been subject to a proposed Red Lines bus route scheme which businesses feared would have crippled businesses with heavy parking restrictions.

Abbeydale Road Traders Association representative and businessman Charlie Chester, of Over The Yardarm bar, on Abbeydale Road, who is opposed to the Red Lines scheme, said: “Politicians are now listening to our concerns and we have been told that the Abbeydale and Ecclesall business associations will be involved in any future proposals and plans.

"We welcome this as we are aware of the need to improve the traffic systems for all users and to help fight climate change .We want to work together to create a more accessible, cleaner and vibrant city.”

Sheffield Labour councillors have officially confirmed that they have withdrawn support for controversial red line zones proposed on Abbeydale and Ecclesall Roads in Sheffield.

And LibDem councillors Barbara Masters and Andy Sangar have also come out against the red line zone plan and have given their assurances about their objections at meetings with businesses this week.

Andy Grice, of the Darkhorse micropub, on Ecclesall Road, at Banner Cross, said: "We are going to continue with our business petition. We are going to put that to the committee on March 16, that's still our intention.”

He added: "Obviously, I'm very happy at the decision by Labour and Lib Dems to stand up for local businesses and the communities within those areas.”

Mr Grice also said: "We want to take the momentum and see how we can actually support climate issues and look for alternatives in future. That's what we're really keen to do."

The Red Line proposals are part of the £55m Connecting Sheffield scheme which aims to encourage people to switch to walking, cycling or public transport, particularly when commuting to work to combat climate change and improve health.

