A Sheffield trio are standing trial for allegedly using stolen bank cards to buy high value goods online and flip them for profit through eBay.

A jury at Sheffield Crown Court today (April 13) were given a glimpse of an criminal conspiracy involving “a large number of people” across multiple European countries, but were, for now, told to focus on the alleged actions of three individuals; Emmanuel Anthony, 45, of Wulfric Close; Charles Coker, 39, of Elm Lane; and Susan Pandirai, 47, of Villers Drive.

The three Sheffield residents are charged with using the dark web between 2012 and 2015 to purchase stolen bank card details from other criminals, then using them to buy high-end bicycles, designer clothes and handbags before then selling them at cut rate prices on eBay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how investigations by HMRC found how, in the alleged period of offending, a total of £488,000 entered the three defendants’ bank accounts and then largely withdrawn as cash. They deny any wrongdoing.

Three Sheffield defendants - Emmanuel Anthony, Charles Coker and Susan Pandirai - are accused of allegedly using stolen bank cards to buy high end goods then flipping them on eBay for a profit.

Several such items were a number of Canyon bicycles, a brand of high-end mountain bikes that can only be bought online directly from the Germany-based retailer and cost more than £5,000 on average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the first day of the trial today, a witness told the jury how, in 2014, he bought a Canyon bike in a cash-only from Emmanuel Anthony for up to £1,500 less than regular retail price.

The jury heard how an investigation began when Canyon learned several of their bikes were bought using stolen bank card information. Using serial numbers and shipping details, police traced several eBay accounts to the three Sheffield defendants.

In 2015, police searched Anthony’s address and later searched a self storage unit on Collier Road, where they found valuable items like designer handbags and branded outdoor gear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the Anthony, Coker and Pandirai allegedly gained more than £488,000 across their bank accounts through the fraud.

When police attended an address on Littledale Road shared by Coker and Pandirai, Coker reportedly refused to open the door and officers forced entry. They found a laptop with the battery removed hidden behind a desk, which was later found to have accessed darkweb ‘carding’ websites, where stolen bank card details are reportedly sold in bulk by fraudsters.